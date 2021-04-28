Check out this: Athersys Inc. (ATHX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 56.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -1.30% and -10.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -15.87% off its SMA200. ATHX registered -30.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9505.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.83%, and is 5.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $383.49M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.07% and -48.97% from its 52-week high.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $420k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 688.20% year-over-year.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Athersys Inc. (ATHX), with 18.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.73% while institutional investors hold 28.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.37M, and float is at 178.83M with Short Float at 14.56%. Institutions hold 25.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.71 million shares valued at $24.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.30% of the ATHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.16 million shares valued at $17.78 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.68 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $16.94 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $4.61 million.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Athersys Inc. (ATHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehmann William JR, the company’s Interim CEO. SEC filings show that Lehmann William JR sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $47742.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Athersys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Campbell Laura K (Senior Vice Pres Finance) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $1.97 per share for $19655.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the ATHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Harrington John J (Exec Vice Pres and CSO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.01 for $10074.0. The insider now directly holds 735,795 shares of Athersys Inc. (ATHX).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading 357.14% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 5.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.46% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 26.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.16.