China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 229.44% Change This Year

China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE: CGA) is 229.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $17.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -97.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -97.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is 26.32% and 73.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -8.77% at the moment leaves the stock 190.49% off its SMA200. CGA registered 363.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 307.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 132.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.01%, and is -7.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 16.88% over the month.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) has around 424 employees, a market worth around $77.56M and $241.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 570.06% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.30%).

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Green Agriculture Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -811.40% this year.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.75% while institutional investors hold 1.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.35M, and float is at 4.40M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 0.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26551.0 shares valued at $95583.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the CGA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cable Hill Partners, LLC with 13171.0 shares valued at $47415.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding.

China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.