Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

1,315 institutions hold shares in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), with 663.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.26M, and float is at 279.32M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 96.34% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.53 million shares valued at $5.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the DLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.51 million shares valued at $3.7 billion to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 17.3 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $2.41 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 15.57 million with a market value of $2.17 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is 6.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.65 and a high of $165.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $148.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.42% off the consensus price target high of $177.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -6.42% lower than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.93, the stock is 1.71% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 2.83% off its SMA200. DLR registered -4.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.89.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 2878 employees, a market worth around $41.59B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 131.96 and Fwd P/E is 93.80. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.68% and -10.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.60% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY KEVIN sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $22500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that KENNEDY KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $134.58 per share for $26916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Corey Dyer (EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING) disposed off 737 shares at an average price of $135.65 for $99974.0. The insider now directly holds 8,739 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 1.37% up over the past 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is -2.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.32% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.74.