Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is -27.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -16.33% and -31.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing -10.93% at the moment leaves the stock -15.80% off its SMA200. FAMI registered 64.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3670 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1372.

The stock witnessed a -22.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.61%, and is -7.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.42% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $23.87M and $30.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.44. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.44% and -64.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 292.60% this year.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Farmmi Inc. (FAMI), with 7.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.22% while institutional investors hold 4.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.25M, and float is at 9.60M with Short Float at 5.55%. Institutions hold 2.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $0.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.51% of the FAMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 56021.0 shares valued at $67225.0 to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 4819.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $5782.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 3679.0 with a market value of $4414.0.