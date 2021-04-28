General Dynamics Corporation (GD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The shares outstanding are 286.28M, and float is at 269.37M with Short Float at 1.19%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 6.84 million shares valued at $946.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.39% of the GD Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund with 6.24 million shares valued at $819.95 million to account for 2.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Investment Company Of America which holds 5.31 million shares representing 1.85% and valued at over $790.19 million, while Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $660.01 million.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) is 24.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.67 and a high of $188.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GD stock was last observed hovering at around $185.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.48% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -29.99% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.89, the stock is 1.02% and 5.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 19.79% off its SMA200. GD registered 38.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $172.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.65%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has around 100700 employees, a market worth around $52.15B and $37.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.90 and Fwd P/E is 15.28. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.78% and -1.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Dynamics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.3 with sales reaching $8.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at General Dynamics Corporation (GD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OSBORN WILLIAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OSBORN WILLIAM A sold 3,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $147.14 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35865.0 shares.

General Dynamics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Moss William A (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 4,713 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $138.54 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8040.0 shares of the GD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, Moss William A (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 4,778 shares at an average price of $136.68 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 7,463 shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD).

General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -1.41% down over the past 12 months. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is 83.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.