Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

9 institutions hold shares in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.00% while institutional investors hold 6.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.87M, and float is at 11.44M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 4.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.89% of the HCDI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.91 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Intellectus Partners, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $0.58 million, while MYDA Advisors LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 50000.0 with a market value of $0.22 million.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) is -18.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $8.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCDI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 10.73% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -16.35% off its SMA200. HCDI registered a loss of -20.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3018 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1955.

The stock witnessed a 10.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.40%, and is 17.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $48.63M and $50.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.88% and -57.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Analyst Forecasts

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SWETS LARRY G JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SWETS LARRY G JR bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Griffin Sterling (President/CEO) sold a total of 82,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $4.59 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.73 million shares of the HCDI stock.