Here are the top Institutional holders of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares

142 institutions hold shares in ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), with 5.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.02% while institutional investors hold 54.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.56M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 8.90%. Institutions hold 39.01% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Indus Capital Partners, LLC with over 0.79 million shares valued at $64.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.59% of the ACMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.74 million shares valued at $59.79 million to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.52 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $42.16 million, while Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $29.09 million.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 4.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.57 and a high of $144.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $84.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $135.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.03% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 33.54% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.07, the stock is 2.93% and -9.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.11% off its SMA200. ACMR registered 123.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.88.

The stock witnessed a 2.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.55%, and is 15.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 543 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $156.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.23 and Fwd P/E is 35.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.08% and -41.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $42.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.90% in year-over-year returns.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheav Sotheara. SEC filings show that Cheav Sotheara sold 13,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $86.64 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43334.0 shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Cheav Sotheara sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $88.66 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56445.0 shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Wang David H disposed off 49,228 shares at an average price of $90.55 for $4.46 million. The insider now directly holds 168,006 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is 143.89% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.74% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.