Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

104 institutions hold shares in Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.84% while institutional investors hold 25.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.25M, and float is at 31.05M with Short Float at 26.40%. Institutions hold 18.38% of the Float.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -28.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $29.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $14.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $14.23, the stock is -9.93% and -21.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -0.87% off its SMA200. BFLY registered a gain of 45.95% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.76.

The stock witnessed a -20.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.04%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $46.25M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.36% and -51.15% from its 52-week high.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 26 times.