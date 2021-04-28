Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC)

437 institutions hold shares in Cerence Inc. (CRNC), with 135.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 103.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.18M, and float is at 37.07M with Short Float at 11.01%. Institutions hold 103.17% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.41 million shares valued at $342.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.05% of the CRNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 million shares valued at $310.0 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 2.77 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $278.19 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $220.19 million.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of $139.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRNC stock was last observed hovering at around $99.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $129.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.36% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.64, the stock is 5.77% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 23.95% off its SMA200. CRNC registered 367.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.14.

The stock witnessed a 10.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.11%, and is 9.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $347.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 399.35 and Fwd P/E is 39.11. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 416.17% and -29.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerence Inc. (CRNC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerence Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $93.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Cerence Inc. (CRNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhawan Sanjay, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dhawan Sanjay sold 23,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $96.51 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Cerence Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Ortmanns Stefan (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 5,953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $102.95 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CRNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Dhawan Sanjay (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,582 shares at an average price of $102.91 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 363,314 shares of Cerence Inc. (CRNC).