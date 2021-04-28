Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH)

86 institutions hold shares in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH), with 7.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.97% while institutional investors hold 51.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.90M, and float is at 50.79M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 44.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with over 6.32 million shares valued at $32.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the GTYH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS O’Connor LLC with 4.31 million shares valued at $22.31 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.41 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $12.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $12.05 million.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) is 3.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $8.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTYH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.37, the stock is -10.35% and -21.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. GTYH registered 29.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.06.

The stock witnessed a -16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.94%, and is -5.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $294.97M and $48.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.61% and -35.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $12.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duffy Michael J, the company’s CEO OF CITYBASE. SEC filings show that Duffy Michael J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Duffy Michael J (CEO OF CITYBASE) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $7.88 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the GTYH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Parass TJ (CEO AND PRESIDENT) acquired 19,100 shares at an average price of $6.95 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 29,100 shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (GTYH).