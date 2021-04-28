Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

343 institutions hold shares in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC), with 319.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 119.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.94M, and float is at 28.56M with Short Float at 9.83%. Institutions hold 118.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, LLC with over 3.07 million shares valued at $729.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the IRTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.75 million shares valued at $652.68 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.72 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $645.75 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.81% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $540.58 million.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) is -66.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.43 and a high of $286.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $82.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.04% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.79% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.51% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.59, the stock is -26.00% and -39.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -58.00% off its SMA200. IRTC registered -20.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.22.

The stock witnessed a -41.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.08%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) has around 1157 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $265.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.79% and -72.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83 with sales reaching $70.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.70% in year-over-year returns.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vort David A, the company’s EVP, Sales. SEC filings show that Vort David A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $247.70 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22126.0 shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Vort David A (EVP, Sales) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $251.37 per share for $1.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22126.0 shares of the IRTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Vort David A (EVP, Sales) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $230.54 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 15,602 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 29.43% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.44% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.