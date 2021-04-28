Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG)

136 institutions hold shares in Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG), with 5.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.48% while institutional investors hold 76.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.13M, and float is at 29.12M with Short Float at 6.78%. Institutions hold 65.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC with over 1.42 million shares valued at $98.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.98% of the LUNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 1.13 million shares valued at $77.96 million to account for 3.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. which holds 1.1 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $76.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $75.84 million.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is -31.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.64 and a high of $69.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUNG stock was last observed hovering at around $47.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.79% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.1% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.95, the stock is 4.76% and -8.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -9.85% off its SMA200. LUNG registered a gain of 11.15% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.02.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.59%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $32.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.73% and -32.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $8.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.00% year-over-year.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rose Geoffrey Beran, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Rose Geoffrey Beran sold 4,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $43.24 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Pulmonx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that French Glendon E. III (President and CEO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $43.70 per share for $43700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27571.0 shares of the LUNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, French Glendon E. III (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $43.75 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,224,884 shares of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG).