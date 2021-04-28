Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE)

141 institutions hold shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.23% while institutional investors hold 48.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.27M, and float is at 41.84M with Short Float at 8.03%. Institutions hold 46.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 5.72 million shares valued at $36.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.13% of the VYNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.0 million shares valued at $18.94 million to account for 5.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.89 million shares representing 3.67% and valued at over $11.92 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $10.68 million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) is -17.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $13.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.95% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 47.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is -11.45% and -25.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -25.97% off its SMA200. VYNE registered -25.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.44.

The stock witnessed a -23.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.80%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $271.39M and $21.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.06% and -60.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-356.80%).

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $5.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 126.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 143.60% in year-over-year returns.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEPORE PATRICK G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEPORE PATRICK G bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $7.41 per share for a total of $92562.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,219,409 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $2.37 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.1 million shares of the VYNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, LEPORE PATRICK G (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $85425.0. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE).