InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) – The 62.65% Upside Potential Remains

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) is 2.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $9.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.65% off the consensus price target high of $9.05 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.65% higher than the price target low of $9.05 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 4.45% and -13.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -5.06% at the moment leaves the stock -15.45% off its SMA200. INM registered -24.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8791.

The stock witnessed a -2.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.08%, and is 22.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.55% and -67.59% from its 52-week high.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2021..

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), with 54.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 6.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.05M, and float is at 6.96M with Short Float at 5.53%. Institutions hold 6.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 12720.0 shares valued at $41848.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the INM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Creative Planning with 10990.0 shares valued at $36157.0 to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7122.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $23431.0, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 6372.0 with a market value of $20963.0.