Is GAN Limited (GAN) a good stock to buy now?

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) is -3.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $31.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GAN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.83% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.66, the stock is 4.34% and -16.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. GAN registered 118.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is 15.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

GAN Limited (GAN) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $792.10M and $35.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 92.30. Profit margin for the company is -57.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.67% and -38.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

GAN Limited (GAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GAN Limited (GAN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GAN Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $24.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -974.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 190.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 223.50% in year-over-year returns.

GAN Limited (GAN) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in GAN Limited (GAN), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 54.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.01M, and float is at 26.33M with Short Float at 11.22%. Institutions hold 47.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 1.31 million shares valued at $26.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.11% of the GAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.24 million shares valued at $25.16 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.01 million shares representing 2.42% and valued at over $20.58 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $18.68 million.

GAN Limited (GAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berman Jeffrey Bruce, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Berman Jeffrey Bruce sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $24.00 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GAN Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Berman Jeffrey Bruce (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 29,651 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $22.00 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Berman Jeffrey Bruce (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 349 shares at an average price of $22.64 for $7900.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of GAN Limited (GAN).