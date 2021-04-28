Is Resonant Inc. (RESN) a good stock to buy now?

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) is 35.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RESN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is -6.62% and -22.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 4.28% off its SMA200. RESN registered 37.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9676 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7382.

The stock witnessed a -14.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.10%, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $205.46M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.50% and -56.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.50%).

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resonant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 177.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Resonant Inc. (RESN), with 6.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.31% while institutional investors hold 40.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 48.92M with Short Float at 10.39%. Institutions hold 36.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.17 million shares valued at $11.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.92% of the RESN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.89 million shares valued at $7.66 million to account for 4.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.17 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $5.74 million, while Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $2.65 million.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Resonant Inc. (RESN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carberry Marybeth, the company’s Exec VP of Business Operations. SEC filings show that Carberry Marybeth sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $4.36 per share for a total of $17445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68877.0 shares.

Resonant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Carberry Marybeth (Exec VP of Business Operations) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $4.00 per share for $16000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72877.0 shares of the RESN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Holmes George B (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 55,750 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 426,796 shares of Resonant Inc. (RESN).

Resonant Inc. (RESN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading 156.58% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 100.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.25% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.