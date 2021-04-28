ITT Inc. (ITT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

521 institutions hold shares in ITT Inc. (ITT), with 410.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 97.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.40M, and float is at 85.72M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 97.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.87 million shares valued at $760.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the ITT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.22 million shares valued at $633.21 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 8.15 million shares representing 9.42% and valued at over $627.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.14% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $542.2 million.

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is 23.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.21 and a high of $95.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITT stock was last observed hovering at around $95.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.05% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.3% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.50, the stock is 3.87% and 8.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. ITT registered 83.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.03.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.64%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $8.06B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 147.60 and Fwd P/E is 22.09. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.01% and -0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

ITT Inc. (ITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ITT Inc. (ITT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ITT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $659.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.60% in year-over-year returns.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at ITT Inc. (ITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ASHFORD ORLANDO D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ASHFORD ORLANDO D sold 3,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $87.47 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15245.0 shares.

ITT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Ghirardo Carlo sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $85.71 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14854.0 shares of the ITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth disposed off 18,585 shares at an average price of $78.00 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 45,840 shares of ITT Inc. (ITT).

ITT Inc. (ITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 44.72% up over the past 12 months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 125.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.4% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.