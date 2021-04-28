Lands’ End Inc. (LE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

166 institutions hold shares in Lands’ End Inc. (LE), with 18.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.44% while institutional investors hold 99.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.61M, and float is at 16.32M with Short Float at 7.56%. Institutions hold 43.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rbs Partners, L.p. with over 4.2 million shares valued at $90.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the LE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.1 million shares valued at $45.3 million to account for 6.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Penserra Capital Management LLC which holds 1.7 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $36.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $22.27 million.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is 7.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $39.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.31% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 48.31% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.26, the stock is -3.83% and -18.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 14.99% off its SMA200. LE registered 197.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.11.

The stock witnessed a -7.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.44%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $716.18M and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.14 and Fwd P/E is 28.72. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 320.61% and -41.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lands’ End Inc. (LE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lands’ End Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $280.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Lands’ End Inc. (LE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 4,461 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $39.38 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.02 million shares.

Lands’ End Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 103,695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $38.54 per share for $4.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.02 million shares of the LE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 3,853 shares at an average price of $36.15 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,124,323 shares of Lands’ End Inc. (LE).

Lands’ End Inc. (LE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 245.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.56% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.