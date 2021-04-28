Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) down -24.00% since start of the year

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) is -24.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.43 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 51.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -3.03% and -20.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -16.21% off its SMA200. LPTX registered -28.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1200.

The stock witnessed a -13.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.46%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $106.26M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.58% and -47.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.10%).

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $190k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.30% in year-over-year returns.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), with 7.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.04% while institutional investors hold 61.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.66M, and float is at 44.00M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 53.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 8.48 million shares valued at $19.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.21% of the LPTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 3.72 million shares valued at $8.36 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 3.0 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $6.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $4.27 million.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.48 million shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -20.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.52% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.