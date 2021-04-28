Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Is Up 48.26% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is 48.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.13 and a high of $29.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.44% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.32% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $29.77, the stock is 12.49% and 19.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 60.94% off its SMA200. LEVI registered 127.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.62.

The stock witnessed a 24.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.44%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $11.66B and $4.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.79. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.48% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 145.90% in year-over-year returns.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), with 31.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.93% while institutional investors hold 91.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 399.54M, and float is at 67.03M with Short Float at 7.53%. Institutions hold 84.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.98 million shares valued at $140.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the LEVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Putnam Investments LLC with 6.09 million shares valued at $122.33 million to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.12 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $102.83 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 4.84 million with a market value of $97.23 million.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 264 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 154 and purchases happening 110 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haas Miriam L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Haas Miriam L sold 5,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $29.08 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Haas Peter E. Jr. (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $29.59 per share for $2.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, Haas Miriam L (10% Owner) disposed off 31,002 shares at an average price of $29.12 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).