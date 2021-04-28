Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

20 institutions hold shares in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), with 19.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.40% while institutional investors hold 7.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.35M, and float is at 9.50M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 2.40% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.57 million shares valued at $2.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.89% of the LMNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 68415.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 35273.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Atom Investors LP holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 15120.0 with a market value of $63504.0.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) is 11.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $31.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMNL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.14% off the consensus price target high of $27.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -35.26% lower than the price target low of $3.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 13.14% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -37.14% off its SMA200. LMNL registered -43.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6900 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5585.

The stock witnessed a 14.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.24%, and is 23.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $142.27M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -85.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.00%).

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $750k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,108.90% year-over-year.