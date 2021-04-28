MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) is 15.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $12.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDXG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is -7.62% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 32.43% off its SMA200. MDXG registered 170.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a 6.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has around 735 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $248.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.58% and -18.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.00%).

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MiMedx Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $59.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 46.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.36M, and float is at 103.98M with Short Float at 5.88%. Institutions hold 44.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 19.48 million shares valued at $176.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.51% of the MDXG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 million shares valued at $36.86 million to account for 3.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 2.7 million shares representing 2.43% and valued at over $24.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $12.2 million.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times.

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading 0.30% up over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is 28.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.29% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.86.