Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Volatility At 1.41%, Should You Add A Position?

1,320 institutions hold shares in Moody’s Corporation (MCO), with 677.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 93.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.60M, and float is at 187.11M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 93.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 24.67 million shares valued at $7.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.18% of the MCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.69 million shares valued at $3.97 billion to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.78 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $3.42 billion, while Fiera Capital Corporation holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 6.95 million with a market value of $2.02 billion.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is 12.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $235.13 and a high of $329.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCO stock was last observed hovering at around $325.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $337.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.42% off the consensus price target high of $377.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.44% lower than the price target low of $301.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $326.40, the stock is 3.65% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 14.47% off its SMA200. MCO registered 28.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $288.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $280.85.

The stock witnessed a 7.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.49%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has around 11490 employees, a market worth around $60.59B and $5.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.75 and Fwd P/E is 27.39. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.81% and -0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moody’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.82 with sales reaching $1.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Moody’s Corporation (MCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tulenko Stephen T, the company’s President, Moody’s Analytics. SEC filings show that Tulenko Stephen T sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $317.50 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5582.0 shares.

Moody’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Fauber Robert (President and CEO) sold a total of 447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $303.90 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56151.0 shares of the MCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Tulenko Stephen T (President, Moody’s Analytics) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $302.50 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 7,082 shares of Moody’s Corporation (MCO).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 47.04% up over the past 12 months. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 31.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.51% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.