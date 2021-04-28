NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) is -15.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NBSE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 60.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is -8.67% and -27.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -28.58% off its SMA200. NBSE registered -27.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a -18.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.38%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.67% and -54.31% from its 52-week high.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.07% while institutional investors hold 39.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.17M, and float is at 19.22M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 32.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenlight Capital, Inc. with over 2.03 million shares valued at $14.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the NBSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.93 million shares valued at $6.5 million to account for 4.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.92 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $6.47 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $2.95 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RICHMAN ERIC I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICHMAN ERIC I bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41080.0 shares.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that GOLDSTEIN DOV A MD (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $5.00 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22000.0 shares of the NBSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Stephan Dietrich A (President and CEO) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 24,525 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE).