New Big Money Means DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

5 institutions hold shares in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), with 17.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.27% while institutional investors hold 75.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.23M, and float is at 89.84M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 44.41% of the Float.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) is 1.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.65 and a high of $46.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOCN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $43.06, the stock is 1.50% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 1.65% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.75.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% in the last 1 month and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has around 581 employees, a market worth around $4.66B and $318.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 91.62. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.49% and -7.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.00%).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Analyst Forecasts

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $90.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Access Industries Holdings LLC, the company’s Affiliate of 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Access Industries Holdings LLC bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $100.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25.87 million shares.