New Big Money Means iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

79 institutions hold shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), with institutional investors hold 3.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.85M, and float is at 56.50M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 3.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 5.19 million shares valued at $44.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.31% of the ICLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 4.98 million shares valued at $42.55 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $24.17 million, while TT International Asset Management LTD holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $19.18 million.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is 52.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.28 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICLK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.71% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.36% higher than the price target low of $14.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is 7.41% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 31.65% off its SMA200. ICLK registered 196.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a 16.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is 4.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has around 644 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $254.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.44. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.44% and -31.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $61.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.10% in year-over-year returns.