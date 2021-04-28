New Big Money Means Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

176 institutions hold shares in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), with 4.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.98% while institutional investors hold 104.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.38M, and float is at 42.31M with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 94.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 5.07 million shares valued at $193.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the REPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.99 million shares valued at $152.35 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.63 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $100.2 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $100.17 million.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) is -13.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $54.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REPL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.73% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 33.98% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.01, the stock is 7.99% and 0.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -2.80% off its SMA200. REPL registered 165.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.40.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.24%, and is 15.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.94% and -39.82% from its 52-week high.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Replimune Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider Activity

A total of 147 insider transactions have happened at Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Love Colin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Love Colin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $30.63 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Love Colin (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $33.54 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the REPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Love Colin (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $36.32 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 916,524 shares of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL).