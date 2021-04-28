Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) up 1.73% since start of the year

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) is 1.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.21 and a high of $52.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRIX stock was last observed hovering at around $33.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.41% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.67% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.45, the stock is 9.08% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 3.09% off its SMA200. NRIX registered a gain of 18.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.14.

The stock witnessed a 12.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.78%, and is 13.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.92% and -36.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $8.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 93.20% year-over-year.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 75.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.78M, and float is at 35.98M with Short Float at 12.03%. Institutions hold 73.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $178.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.23% of the NRIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Column Group LLC with 5.38 million shares valued at $177.0 million to account for 12.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.85 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $93.58 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $80.48 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ring Christine, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ring Christine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $27.20 per share for a total of $32640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 805.0 shares.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Hansen Gwenn (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $35.00 per share for $14000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13804.0 shares of the NRIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Hansen Gwenn (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $31.55 for $12620.0. The insider now directly holds 13,804 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX).