Omeros Corporation (OMER) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is 26.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $25.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMER stock was last observed hovering at around $18.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.91% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is -0.25% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 19.77% off its SMA200. OMER registered 9.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

The stock witnessed a -6.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.16%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $73.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.08% and -29.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.50%).

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $20.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.40% year-over-year.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Omeros Corporation (OMER), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.41% while institutional investors hold 58.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.66M, and float is at 58.93M with Short Float at 22.23%. Institutions hold 56.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares valued at $76.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the OMER Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Ingalls & Snyder with 4.32 million shares valued at $76.89 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 4.0 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $57.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 3.19 million with a market value of $45.6 million.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Omeros Corporation (OMER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demopulos Gregory A MD, the company’s CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Demopulos Gregory A MD sold 35,206 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $17.76 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.03 million shares.

Omeros Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Demopulos Gregory A MD (CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT) sold a total of 37,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $17.91 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.03 million shares of the OMER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, JACOBSEN MICHAEL A (VP FINANCE AND CAO) disposed off 8,100 shares at an average price of $23.28 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Omeros Corporation (OMER).

Omeros Corporation (OMER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.76% up over the past 12 months. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is -12.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.53% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.73.