PED Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Now

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) is -10.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PED stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 1.09% and -10.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 0.70% off its SMA200. PED registered 53.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6082 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4943.

The stock witnessed a -9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.90%, and is 21.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $105.48M and $8.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.46% and -61.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.50%).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.80% this year.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), with 63.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.31% while institutional investors hold 7.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.47M, and float is at 15.32M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 1.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.52 million shares valued at $0.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.66% of the PED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Traynor Capital Management, Inc. which holds 100000.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Shufro, Rose & Co., LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 71095.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tkachev Viktor, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Tkachev Viktor sold 27,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $1.52 per share for a total of $42578.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.85 million shares.

PEDEVCO Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Tkachev Viktor (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 66,001 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $1.51 per share for $99596.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.87 million shares of the PED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Tkachev Viktor (10% Owner) disposed off 330,000 shares at an average price of $1.56 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 7,940,000 shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED).

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading 100.88% up over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is 708.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -231.18% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 83690.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.