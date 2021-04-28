Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

365 institutions hold shares in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), with 40.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.49% while institutional investors hold 100.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.77M, and float is at 38.58M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 49.62% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bares Capital Management Inc with over 5.21 million shares valued at $693.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.44% of the PEGA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.62 million shares valued at $481.86 million to account for 4.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Luxor Capital Group, LP which holds 3.05 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $406.04 million, while Cadian Capital Management, LLC holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $272.56 million.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is -2.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.35 and a high of $148.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEGA stock was last observed hovering at around $131.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.71% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.96% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.3% higher than the price target low of $138.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.30, the stock is 4.49% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.33% off its SMA200. PEGA registered 65.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.39.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.09%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has around 5776 employees, a market worth around $10.34B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 132.75. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.35% and -13.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pegasystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $306.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Insider Activity

A total of 188 insider transactions have happened at Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STILLWELL KENNETH, the company’s COO, CFO. SEC filings show that STILLWELL KENNETH sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $118.15 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7968.0 shares.

Pegasystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Trefler Leon (SVP, Global Client Success) sold a total of 968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $118.52 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13190.0 shares of the PEGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, STILLWELL KENNETH (CFO, SVP) disposed off 908 shares at an average price of $117.33 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 8,968 shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 75.21% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 40.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.33% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.79.