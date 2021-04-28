Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) is 43.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.62 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RICE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $15.50, the stock is 16.43% and 32.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 34.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.98.

The stock witnessed a 55.62% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.36%, and is 11.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.12% and -13.42% from its 52-week high.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rice Acquisition Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $445.81M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 105.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.90% in year-over-year returns.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Rice Acquisition Corp. (RICE), with institutional investors hold 39.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.66M, and float is at 17.80M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 39.06% of the Float.