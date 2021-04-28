Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is -14.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.69 and a high of $67.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 29.29% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.67, the stock is 7.66% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 18.74% off its SMA200. RCKT registered 166.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.99.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.91%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 240.78% and -30.84% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.83% while institutional investors hold 105.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.29M, and float is at 55.35M with Short Float at 15.92%. Institutions hold 100.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 17.06 million shares valued at $935.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.62% of the RCKT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.48 million shares valued at $190.81 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 3.4 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $186.28 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $162.8 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Kinnari, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Patel Kinnari sold 16,761 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $56.72 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94977.0 shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (Director) bought a total of 247,720 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $56.00 per share for $13.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.53 million shares of the RCKT stock.