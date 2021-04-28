Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 61.8% Upside

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is -5.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQNS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 47.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.73, the stock is -5.19% and -9.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -9.48% at the moment leaves the stock -7.51% off its SMA200. SQNS registered -13.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.10%, and is 4.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $188.29M and $50.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 48.06% and -40.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.80%).

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $12.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 42.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.86M, and float is at 27.79M with Short Float at 6.36%. Institutions hold 40.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bpifrance SA with over 3.38 million shares valued at $20.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the SQNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 3.21 million shares valued at $19.42 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Divisar Capital Management LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $10.55 million, while Masters Capital Management, LLC holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $6.04 million.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 67.44% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 181.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.55% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.