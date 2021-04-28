SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SGH Stock Is Going Next

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is 32.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.78 and a high of $57.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGH stock was last observed hovering at around $52.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99% off its average median price target of $63.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.76% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.88% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.87, the stock is -4.87% and 2.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -5.66% at the moment leaves the stock 42.16% off its SMA200. SGH registered 98.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.89.

The stock witnessed a 12.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.51%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has around 1754 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.02 and Fwd P/E is 9.80. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.95% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $415.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.90% in year-over-year returns.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.36% while institutional investors hold 117.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.22M, and float is at 16.33M with Short Float at 11.66%. Institutions hold 111.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 million shares valued at $348.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.37% of the SGH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.18 million shares valued at $82.08 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.92 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $72.24 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $65.89 million.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacheco Jack A, the company’s EVP, COO, Pres SMART Mem. SEC filings show that Pacheco Jack A sold 373 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $55.69 per share for a total of $20772.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91152.0 shares.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Pacheco Jack A (EVP, CFO, COO, Pres SMART Mem) sold a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $46.25 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94806.0 shares of the SGH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Kim KiWan (EVP & Pres. EM) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $46.22 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 40,750 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 117.33% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.55% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.11.