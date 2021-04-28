Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.82% Change This Year

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.06 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $13.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.06% off the consensus price target high of $13.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.06% higher than the price target low of $13.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.47, the stock is 2.37% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.37% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $432.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.97% and -15.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.70%).

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smart Share Global Limited (EM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Smart Share Global Limited (EM), with 400.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 2.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.36M, and float is at 8.82M. Institutions hold 2.19% of the Float.