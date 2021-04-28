Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Volatility At 3.06%, Should You Add A Position?

562 institutions hold shares in Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), with 688.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.03% while institutional investors hold 76.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 773.10M, and float is at 84.04M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 8.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.82 million shares valued at $444.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.88% of the SCCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.06 million shares valued at $394.57 million to account for 0.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fisher Asset Management, LLC which holds 4.21 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $274.2 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 3.74 million with a market value of $243.29 million.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is 12.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.89 and a high of $83.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $72.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -69.72% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.98, the stock is 2.19% and -0.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 23.85% off its SMA200. SCCO registered 124.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.63%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has around 13777 employees, a market worth around $54.43B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.93 and Fwd P/E is 22.89. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.26% and -12.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 9 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern Copper Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $2.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.20% in year-over-year returns.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 91,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $78.24 per share for a total of $7.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Southern Copper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 108,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $78.17 per share for $8.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the SCCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $78.15 for $7.82 million. The insider now directly holds 922,966 shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 337.18% up over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is 88.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.25% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.