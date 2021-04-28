Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) is -17.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $6.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 48.7% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.95, the stock is -4.72% and -10.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -1.55% off its SMA200. STRR registered -4.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3897 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0776.

The stock witnessed a -8.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.12%, and is 6.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has around 636 employees, a market worth around $14.10M and $78.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.24% and -45.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $23.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), with 344.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.01% while institutional investors hold 10.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.92M, and float is at 4.59M with Short Float at 4.87%. Institutions hold 9.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.08% of the STRR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 52747.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC which holds 50000.0 shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 16073.0 with a market value of $57702.0.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times.