These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $3.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is -8.77% and -24.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -8.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.02% off its SMA200. AGE registered 65.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0274 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7457.

The stock witnessed a -13.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.24%, and is 2.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $53.09M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.94% and -63.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-876.80%).

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE), with 16.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.44% while institutional investors hold 31.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.69M, and float is at 21.21M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 17.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $4.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.90% of the AGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.65 million shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Prescott General Partners LLC holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.