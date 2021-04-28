These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is 3.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $8.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XAIR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.47, the stock is -1.01% and -5.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.60% off its SMA200. XAIR registered -27.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.33%, and is 4.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $107.59M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.62% and -38.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.20%).

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $230k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.30% year-over-year.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), with 3.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.62% while institutional investors hold 19.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.61M, and float is at 17.11M with Short Float at 13.33%. Institutions hold 16.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.69 million shares valued at $3.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the XAIR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.61 million shares valued at $3.23 million to account for 2.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kingdon Capital Management LLC which holds 0.51 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $2.69 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $1.17 million.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carey Robert, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carey Robert bought 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $5.70 per share for a total of $96900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Beyond Air Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Carey Robert (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $6.67 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the XAIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, BENTSUR RON (Director) disposed off 23,419 shares at an average price of $6.36 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 182,436 shares of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR).