These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) is 31.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KALV stock was last observed hovering at around $25.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.92% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 47.79% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $25.06, the stock is -2.03% and -17.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 29.81% off its SMA200. KALV registered 129.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.08.

The stock witnessed a -10.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.27%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $639.78M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.52% and -44.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56 with sales reaching $580k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -90.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.80% in year-over-year returns.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.57% while institutional investors hold 71.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.12M, and float is at 21.28M with Short Float at 5.55%. Institutions hold 66.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sv Health Investors, LLC with over 1.72 million shares valued at $32.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the KALV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC with 1.68 million shares valued at $31.9 million to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.64 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $31.15 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $30.73 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crockett Thomas Andrew, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $27.44 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Feener Edward P. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $33.60 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54234.0 shares of the KALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Crockett Thomas Andrew (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $33.55 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 169,420 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV).

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) that is trading 96.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.23% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.