These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) is -29.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.10 and a high of $38.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PASG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.96% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 27.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.02, the stock is 6.54% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.71% off its SMA200. PASG registered -2.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.17.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.56%, and is 8.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.93% and -52.86% from its 52-week high.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Passage Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.90% this year.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), with 6.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.40% while institutional investors hold 79.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.64M, and float is at 28.17M with Short Float at 11.62%. Institutions hold 69.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.96 million shares valued at $178.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.90% of the PASG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.28 million shares valued at $134.96 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 5.01 million shares representing 9.28% and valued at over $128.09 million, while New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $63.87 million.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romano Gary, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Romano Gary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.10 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Passage Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Quigley Jill M. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $30.01 per share for $39011.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the PASG stock.