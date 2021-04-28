These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is 26.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.60 and a high of $174.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFPT stock was last observed hovering at around $172.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.35% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -27.59% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.24, the stock is 29.16% and 32.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.47 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 45.40% off its SMA200. PFPT registered 40.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.77.

The stock witnessed a 34.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.69%, and is 32.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) has around 3658 employees, a market worth around $9.80B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 69.40. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.03% and -1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proofpoint Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $295.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Top Institutional Holders

482 institutions hold shares in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT), with 916.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 99.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.33M, and float is at 56.61M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 97.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.63 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the PFPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.46 million shares valued at $744.3 million to account for 9.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.25 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $443.32 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $296.43 million.

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knight David, the company’s EVP/GM, Security Products. SEC filings show that Knight David sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $129.67 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15520.0 shares.

Proofpoint Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Steele Gary (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $129.88 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65040.0 shares of the PFPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Lee Robert Darren (EVP/GM Compliance/Digital Risk) disposed off 2,317 shares at an average price of $123.54 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 4,634 shares of Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT).

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qualys Inc. (QLYS) that is trading -0.93% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.95% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.75.