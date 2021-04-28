These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is -25.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.21 and a high of $44.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.27% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.77% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.98, the stock is -7.21% and -13.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -16.09% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.55.

The stock witnessed a -16.62% In the last 1 month and is 11.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.49% and -41.75% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.20% this year.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), with 22.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.12% while institutional investors hold 10.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.05M, and float is at 164.61M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 9.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Growth Fund Of America Inc with over 0.59 million shares valued at $19.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the SANA Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.39 million shares valued at $12.04 million to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MFS New Discovery Fund which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $10.04 million, while Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $5.59 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times.