These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is 9.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38%.

Currently trading at $9.52, the stock is 0.16% and 1.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -12.66% at the moment leaves the stock 20.47% off its SMA200. SJ registered -6.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.27.

The stock witnessed a 27.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.69%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.74% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.01. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.68% and -48.54% from its 52-week high.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Analyst Forecasts

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ), with 28.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 105.40% while institutional investors hold -17.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.85M, and float is at 2.08M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 0.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 10782.0 shares valued at $93373.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the SJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Green Harvest Asset Management, LLC with 4248.0 shares valued at $36788.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bulldog Investors, LLC which holds 2339.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $20255.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1824.0 with a market value of $15796.0.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Activity

