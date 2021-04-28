Things appear to be looking up for Histogen Inc. (HSTO)

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) is 37.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -6.74% and -16.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -36.91% off its SMA200. HSTO registered -69.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3073 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4213.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.25%, and is 9.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $37.21M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.85% and -86.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-224.50%).

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Histogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.80% this year.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Histogen Inc. (HSTO), with 2.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.21% while institutional investors hold 1.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.74M, and float is at 30.30M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 1.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $94219.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the HSTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC with 80747.0 shares valued at $61206.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Warberg Asset Management, LLC which holds 74000.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $56092.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 64499.0 with a market value of $48890.0.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Histogen Inc. (HSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pascoe Richard W, the company’s President, CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Pascoe Richard W bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $22800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Histogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Pascoe Richard W (President, CEO & Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $1.24 per share for $12394.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the HSTO stock.