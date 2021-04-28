Things appear to be looking up for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is 94.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $9.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is 16.86% and 34.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 119.27% off its SMA200. LXU registered 257.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.15.

The stock witnessed a 46.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.03%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 573 employees, a market worth around $193.52M and $351.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 558.00% and -1.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $99.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.90% in year-over-year returns.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), with 5.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.84% while institutional investors hold 53.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.22M, and float is at 24.22M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 44.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Robotti, Robert E. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $4.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.56% of the LXU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.1 million shares valued at $3.72 million to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.99 million shares representing 3.29% and valued at over $3.35 million, while Eidelman Virant Capital holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $4.63 million.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 30.38% up over the past 12 months. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 42.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.28% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.