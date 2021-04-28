Three Stocks to Consider: Matrix Service Company (MTRX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Omeros Corporation (OMER)

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) shares are 18.87% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.46% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 5.99% and -1.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Sidoti recommended the MTRX stock is Neutral, while earlier, Sidoti had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 19, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the MTRX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.50. The forecasts give the Matrix Service Company stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.94% or 18.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -31.80% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 307,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 87,211. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,730 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 MTRX shares valued at $26940.0 on Nov 11. The shares were bought at $8.98 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), completed the trade at a price of $2.15 after seeing a ‎change of +7.50% that brought its market cap to $98.05 million. It fluctuated between $2.00 and $2.15 during ‎the day. The 52-week range for the stock was $0.05 – $7.00 that put its current price at a premium of ‎‎4,200.00% to the 52-week low price whereas it is trading at a discount of -69.29% to the 52-week high price.

In 2020, SGTM did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net profit. ‎

The acquisition of Mulch Manufacturing by SGTM in February 2020 is an impressive coup for the parent ‎firm. Mulch Manufacturing agreed to a distribution agreement with SGTM, which increased the ‎former’s production and packaging capacity. Acquiring the company gave the company access to ‎several unique products that were made through patented processes, he said.‎

“One of its divisions is now our trucking company, Rose Transportation, and another is Nature’s ‎Reflections, a high-quality mulch colorant product,” CEO Raynor said. “Ingredients are shipped from ‎different countries to Jacksonville where we make it at our 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.”‎

Mulch Manufacturing builds machines to color the mulch instead of buying it from other companies. ‎Called the Cheetah Coloring System, the technology enables Mulch Manufacturing to easily change ‎the color of the product. Raynor said the equipment was named after the nimble African cat because ‎its inventor designed it to efficiently bind chemicals to wood by using less water and colorants.‎

‎”Our being able to be innovative is what excites me about being part of this team,” he said. “For ‎instance, when we build a manufacturing facility from the ground up, our experienced team ‎understands what it takes to do it and if there is a piece of equipment that we cannot buy, we just roll ‎up our sleeves and make it, like trommel screens, disks, conveyors, coloring machines — you name it.”‎

Cypress Sawmill is a division of the Mulch Manufacturing company in Homerville, Georgia, that ‎acquires valuable lumber from loggers, as well as producing top-quality cypress mulch from the trees’ ‎bark. “In the end, there is not one part of the tree that is wasted,” Raynor said of the mill.‎

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER), on the other hand, is trading around $18.05 with a market cap of $1.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.77 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Omeros Corporation’s (OMER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OMER’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.45 million. This represented -318.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $10.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.61 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $181.04 million from $227.07 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $124.45 million while total current assets were at $151.28 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$100.09 million, significantly lower than the -$60.07 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$100.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Omeros Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 122,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,113 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.73M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.30% with a share float percentage of 58.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omeros Corporation having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $76.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, with the investment firm holding over 4.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.89 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.