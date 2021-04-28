U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

120 institutions hold shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), with 14.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.24% while institutional investors hold 72.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.73M, and float is at 23.88M with Short Float at 6.89%. Institutions hold 52.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with over 3.55 million shares valued at $24.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.28% of the USX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.09 million shares valued at $14.3 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Towle & Company which holds 1.7 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $11.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $9.56 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is 45.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.37 and a high of $12.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.92, the stock is -10.86% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 12.91% off its SMA200. USX registered 129.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.49.

The stock witnessed a -14.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.39%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 9440 employees, a market worth around $495.60M and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.63 and Fwd P/E is 7.62. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.36% and -19.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $464.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 589.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.90% in year-over-year returns.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate Lisa M, the company’s Trustee & Managing GP. SEC filings show that Pate Lisa M sold 29,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $12.07 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.34 million shares.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Pate Lisa M (Trustee & Managing GP) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $12.00 per share for $8403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.37 million shares of the USX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Pate Lisa M (Trustee & Managing GP) disposed off 47,028 shares at an average price of $10.01 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 2,373,914 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX).