Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VET Stock Is Going Next

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is 53.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $8.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $7.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.13% off the consensus price target high of $10.40 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.37% lower than the price target low of $6.38 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is -2.03% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 44.53% off its SMA200. VET registered 83.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.71.

The stock witnessed a -9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.68%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 747 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.23. Distance from 52-week low is 221.49% and -23.21% from its 52-week high.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $225.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), with 3.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 19.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.90M, and float is at 154.47M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 19.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.26 million shares valued at $18.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.68% of the VET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 2.51 million shares valued at $11.18 million to account for 1.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.83 million shares representing 1.15% and valued at over $8.14 million, while Ninepoint Partners LP holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 145.07% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 114.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.79% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.